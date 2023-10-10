International Girl Child Day 2023: Glance At Date, History And Significance Of This Occasion

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) International Day of the Girl Child, also known as International Girl Child Day, is celebrated annually on October 11. This day was created and established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2011 to recognize the rights and challenges faced by girls globally. Every year, International Day of the Girl Child is marked and observed on October 11 across the globe. The global event, declared by the United Nations, is also called the Day of Girls and the International Day of the Girl. The day supports better and more beneficial opportunities for girls. It aids in elevating and amplifying the awareness of gender inequality faced by females worldwide based upon their gender in areas such as access to education, nutrition, legal rights, medical care, work, career empowerment and more.

ALSO READ: World Mental Health Day: Here are 7 signs of depression and anxiety to look out for

Date:

International Day of the Girl Child, also known as International Girl Child Day, is celebrated annually on October 11 globally. This day was made and established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2011 to recognize the rights and challenges faced by girls globally.

History:

The day came into existence from the global effort to advocate for the rights and well-being of girls worldwide. The United Nations recognized the need for a special day to focus on the challenges faced by girls, including gender inequality, discrimination, and lack of access to education and healthcare.

Significance:

International Girl Child Day aims to promote girls' empowerment and fulfilment of their human rights while highlighting unique challenges faced by the females and girl child. It accentuates the importance of addressing issues like gender-based violence, child marriage, and lack of access to education and healthcare.

The day serves as a reminder that investing in girls' education and well-being can lead to positive social and economic outcomes, benefiting the girls and their families, communities, and countries.

ALSO READ: World Mental Health Day: Sadhguru on how to get rid of stress