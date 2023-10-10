Kerala News LIVE: Kerala To Receive Widespread Rainfall Today; Yellow Alert In 3 Districts

The state will continue to receive widespread rainfall today (Oct 11). The IMD has sounded a yellow alert in Ernakulam, Idukki and Malappuram districts today. Heavy rainfall is likely to lash hilly areas.

