Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Sweta Bachchan Hugs Father; Grand Daughter Navya Nanda Wishes 'Nana' [Pictures]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On October 11, the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 81st birthday. The iconic star, known for his incredible contributions to the Hindi film industry, has a remarkable career that spans over 200 films. Amitabh Bachchan's influence and success are unparalleled, and he enjoys the love and admiration of fans worldwide.

His daughter, Shweta Bachchan, and granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, took to social media to extend their heartfelt wishes on this special occasion.

Shweta Bachchan expressed her love and affection for her father on Instagram by sharing a touching collage of four pictures. In these photos, she is seen giving her father a warm, tight hug. Shweta's caption read, "Happy 81st Papa. Big shoes (and hugs) no one can ever manage to fill." The post garnered responses from various celebrities, with Chunky Panday, Maheep Kapoor, and Farah Khan Ali among those who wished Amitabh Bachchan a happy birthday. Actor Ranveer Singh also showed his love by showering the post with hearts.







Meanwhile, Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, posted her birthday wishes for her "nana" on her Instagram stories. She shared an inside picture from the birthday celebration held at his Mumbai residence, Jalsa. The heartwarming image depicted Amitabh Bachchan embracing his three grandchildren: Navya, Agastya, and Aaradhya Bachchan, with his wife, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, also in the frame. Navya captioned the picture with "Happy Birthday nana (red heart emoji)." She also shared a black-and-white selfie with the legendary actor, accompanied by a red heart emoji.