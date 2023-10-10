The Hybrid Devices Market Reaches $151.88 Billion In 2030, Reflecting Strong Market Dynamics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, ORIGON, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global hybrid devices market is influenced by a number of factors such as bigger screens and faster speed than tablets, increasing acceptance of hybrid devices for enterprise mobility, and use of wireless display (widi) technology. However, higher price compared with other computing devices and heavy weight restrain the market growth.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY:

► On the basis of type, in 2021, the detachable hybrid devices segment dominated the hybrid devices market size. However, the convertible hybrid segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

► Depending on end user, the IT and telecom segment generated the highest revenue in 2021 of hybrid devices market share.

► On the basis of screen size, the 12-15 inches segment generated the highest revenue in 2021. However, the less than 12 inches segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period

► On the basis of region, the hybrid devices industry was dominated by North America in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

In 2021, on the basis of type, the detachable hybrid devices segment dominated the hybrid devices market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years. In the current scenario, detachable hybrid devices are being manufactured with detachable hinges, adjustable stands, and a design best-suited for higher productivity and portability. Currently, Lenovo, leading provider of PCs globally, devised a new technology trend in detachable devices. The Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro has a hinge with a central hole for hanging the device on a wall. Moreover, it also has a tilt mode for easier typing and for projecting the device through its built-in projector. For instance, in February 2022, Microsoft, launches Surface Laptop Studio and Surface Pro 8 for organizations across industries in Qatar. Through this launch it intends to protect productivity, promote innovation, and prioritize accessibility, while ensuring safety and security of all users.

On the basis end-user, the IT and telecom segment dominated the hybrid market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years. This is because a number of IT & telecom organizations use hybrid devices, owing to the functionalities such as longer battery life, responsiveness, and remote manageability to empower the government workers. However, the personal use segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the hybrid devices market forecast period, as to explore the fully featured laptop with the ease of a tablet for viewing various information.

The current estimation of 2030 is projected to be higher than pre-COVID-19 estimates. The IT sector has flourished as the individuals are shifting towards the digital solutions. Moreover, the escalating demand for effective, user-friendly, agile, and scalable computing solutions and improved business mobility is creating a positive outlook for the market during pandemic. The rising adoption of the work-from-home model has led to the emerging need for computing devices for browsing, examining, and presenting files and data across organizations, which is contributing to the market growth.

Key Market Players:

► ASUSTeK Computer Inc

► Lenovo

► HP Development Company

► L.P.

► Microsoft

► Dell Inc.

► Toshiba Corporation

► Samsung Corporation

► Acer Inc.

► Fujitsu Ltd

► LG Corporation

