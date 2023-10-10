Weapons Carriage System Market To Undertake Strapping Growth By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Weapons Carriage System Market by Weapon Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global weapons carriage system market is experiencing a significant growth due to growing use of variety of missiles and bombs. Weapons carriage system is used by aircrafts to deliver payload effectively & safely. Moreover, weapon carriage system enables the operator to control, guide, and communicate directly with smart & precision-guidance payloads as well as create compatibility between a wide range of weapon stores & platforms. Further, weapons carriage system uses a variety of components such as rail launchers, adapters, racks, and pylons to support the long-endurance requirements of manned or unmanned systems to carry and deliver payload precisely meanwhile offering multiple carriage capability compatible including very small class payloads.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Governments worldwide have initiated lockdown to control the COVID-19 outbreak, which is hampering the manufacturing process of weapons carriage system manufacturers.

The weapons carriage system companies are facing workforce shortage due to lack of site access and travel restrictions imposed by authorities to slow the spread of COVID-19. Moreover, companies relying on international workforce are unable to carry out product development & testing.

COVID-19 pandemic has forced manufacturers to delay on-going projects due to supply chain disruption caused by transport & logistics movement restrictions; hence, leading to lack of components for product manufacturing.

The production and development of aircrafts has also been put on hold in the wake of COVID-19 scenario to comply with government initiatives to redirect the financial resources to combat the spread of disease.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Surge in usage of variety of weapons, increase in demand for pneumatic actuation systems, and rise in adoption of new airborne platforms are the factors that drive the global weapons carriage system market. However, decreasing defense budget due to economic slowdown and incompatibility among competitor's weapon system and aircraft hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in use of different types of missile and development of new range of missiles such as beyond the visual range missile and anti-radiation missiles present new pathways in the industry.

Rise in adoption of new airborne platforms

Introduction of 5th generation of combat aircraft has instigated the development of compatible weapons carriage and release system for modern aircrafts. Recently, in 2020, UK Royal Navy completed environmental testing for Thales (France based defense manufacturer) Martlet air-to-surface missiles & MBDA (France based weapons manufacturer) Sea Venom anti-ship weapons carriage system aboard the 6t-class Wildcat HMA2 rotorcraft helicopter. Each weapon wing-equipped helicopter will be able to carry a maximum load of 20 Martlet or four Sea Venom missiles. Moreover, with a 13 KG launch weight, 3-5 nautical miles (6-9 KM) range and Mach 1.5 performance, the laser-guided Martlet is integrated using five-round canister launchers. The high-subsonic speed Sea Venom is 2.5 m long, weighs 120 KG and can attack surface targets to a range of over 11 nautical miles. Such rise in adoption of new airborne platforms is expected to boost the global weapons carriage system.

Weapons Carriage System Market Report Highlights

By Weapon Type

Bombs

Torpedoes

Missiles

Rocket

By Platform

Combat Support Aircraft

Fighter Aircraft

Helicopters

UAVs

By End User

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Europe (Germany, the UK, France, rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, rest of LATAM)

Africa

Key Market Players

ALKAN, Cobham plc, Harris Corporation, Marvin Group, RAFAUT, RUAG Group., Raytheon Company, Moof Inc., Marotta Controls, Ultra Electronics

