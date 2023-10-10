Aircraft Drive Shaft Market To Explore Excellent Growth In Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AMR Logo

Aircraft Drive Shaft Market by Product Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A drive shaft is a mechanical part which is used for the transmission of torque to the driven components. The aircraft drive shaft market is integrated with one or multiple couplings (universal joints) for the proper alignment between the driving and driven components of an aircraft. Therefore, the drive shaft combined with proper coupling helps in the transmission of motion from driving assembly to the driven assembly in the aircraft. The materials used in the manufacturing of components of drive shaft & couplings are of high standards as these parts are subjected to high stress and torsion. Additionally, the weight of such parts should not be increased as it can affect operation efficiency of an aircraft, however parts should be durable to tolerate shear stress and other corresponding forces.

Download Sample of Research Report :

COVID-19 Scenario analysis:

Due to COVID-19 situation, the production rate of drive shaft industries across the globe has been hampered due to the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on public gatherings.

Restrictions on travel in order to curb the transmission of virus, may lead to cancellation of airplane order in near future which may affect the aircraft drive shaft manufacturing companies.

Demand for spare parts such as several types of universal joints is also down since there are no requirement as many airline's business has been closed due to COVID 19 pandemic.

There will be a considerable rise in demand for aircraft drive shafts as the world starts moving towards normalcy.

Key companies of the aviation industry that are getting affected globally include Qatar Airways, Emirates, China Eastern Airlines, Lufthansa, Boeing, Airbus, American Airlines Group Inc., and Delta Air Lines. For instance, Qatar Airways suspended all of its flights to and from Italy that was one of the worst-hit countries by the pandemic of COVID-19.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Growing demand for 3D printing & its use in designing of aircraft drive and increase in number of aircraft orders are some of the major factors which drive the global aircraft drive shaft market. However, the design complexities of composite drive shaft hamper the growth of the aircraft drive shaft market. On the contrary, growing research & development for the manufacturing of advanced aircraft drive shaft is opportunistic for the growth of global aircraft drive shaft market.

Procure Complete Research Report Now :

Growth in R&D for the manufacturing of advanced aircraft drive shaft

The development of lightweight & durable aircraft drive shafts will be able to withstand high shear stress & torsions, which drive shafts experience during operation. Moreover, such aircraft drive shafts will be able to mounted on any aircraft with utmost perfection. Additionally, the risk of wear & tear will be reduced and therefore maintenance costs will also come down. Hence, growing research & development for the manufacturing of such advanced aircraft drive shafts is expected to drive the aircraft drive shaft market in the future.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global aircraft drive shaft industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global aircraft drive shaft market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global aircraft drive shaft market growth scenario.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global aircraft drive shaft market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Inquire Before Buying :

Questions answered in the aircraft drive shaft market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the global aircraft drive shaft market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?



Aircraft Drive Shaft Market Report Highlights

By Product Type

Universal Joints

Oldham Coupling

Flexible Shafts

Others

By Aircraft Size

Small Aircraft

Medium Aircraft

Large Aircraft

By End User

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Region

North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, rest of LATAM)

The Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Pankl Racing Systems AG, HUBER+SUHNER, Northstar Aerospace, General Dynamics Ordnance, Regal Beloit Corporation, Tactical Systems., Lawrie Technology Inc., GKN Aerospace Services Limited, KAMAN CORPORATION, Altra Motion, UMBRAGROUP, S.S. White Technologies Inc., Collins Aerospace

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn