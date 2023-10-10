Interbody Fusion Cage Market Expected To Reach $3012.4 Million By 2030 | CAGR 4.7%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Interbody fusion cages market

Interbody fusion cages market provides an in-depth analysis of the with current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Interbody fusion cages market size was valued at $1,901.67 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3,012.47 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. Interbody fusion cage is an artificial medical device, which is utilized in spinal fusion procedures to maintain foraminal height and decompression. The interbody fusion cage is a large, hollow cylinder made up of metals such as titanium, carbon fiber, or allograft femur. The device is designed as a cage so that bone graft can be placed inside the hollow cylinder to allow a spinal fusion to occur between two vertebrae. Interbody fusion cage utilized to provide stability to the spine and the cervical region. The cages can be filled with autologous bone material to promote arthrodesis (artificial induction of joint ossification).

List of Key Players :

Aurora Spine, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Benvenue Medical Inc

Prodorth

Orthofix

Medtronic Plc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc

NuVasive, Inc

Johnson & Johnson, Inc

On the basis of product type, the lumbar cage segment was the major revenue contributor in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to increase in cervical fusion surgeries, which preserve the motion of the spine, do not need bone grafting & cervical disc replacement, and do not require a plate be placed directly in the front of the spine. On the other side, the thoracic cage segment is projected to exhibit the fastest market growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in use of thoracic cage.

On the basis of surgery, the anterior segment presently dominates the Interbody fusion cages market, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to ease in accessing the body from the front section.

On the basis of end user, the hospital segment presently dominates the market, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to increase number of spinal fusion performed at hospitals. Growing government initiatives to improve the healthcare infrastructure and expanding the middle-class population in developing nations such as India are resulting in increasing demand for quality healthcare services delivered by hospitals, thereby aiding segment growth.

