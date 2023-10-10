Military Sensors Hardware Market - An Emerging Hint Of Opportunity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Military Sensors Hardware Market by Platform and by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global military sensors hardware market is experiencing a significant growth due to increased procurement of defense systems by militaries globally. Military sensors are subsystem of a weapon, aircraft, or an electronic device that detects change in its surrounding or scans its environment to gather information. Military sensos hardware encompasses devices such as thermocouple, mass spectrometer, and synthetic aperture radar, among others. Military sensors are used in missiles, combat, aircrafts, and radars among a variety of system for navigation, weapon control, active guidance, target tracking, and environmental awareness. Moreover, sensors such as electro-optical sensors can be used to detect fog, smoke, and dust.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Government initiative of lockdown to slow the spread if COVID-19 has impacted the military sensor hardware developers due to workforce shortage.

Sensor manufacturers are witnessing lack of components supply, necessary for development & manufacturing of military sensors, due to supply chain disruption caused by COVID-19.

Defense contractors relying on international workforce are facing short-term operational issues, due to government-imposed restrictions on travel to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

Defense agencies are forced to delay on-going projects as well as research & development in order to comply with the lockdown imposed by authorities.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Surge in military modernization programs, increase in demand for armored vehicles, and rise in adoption of unmanned vehicles such as UAVs are the factors that drive the global military sensors hardware market. However, policies on development & transfer of weapon system or related technology may hinder the market growth. Contrarily, development of internet of things (IoT), micro-electro chemical system (miniature mechanical & electronics integrated device), and AI present new pathways in the industry.

The global military sensors hardware market trends are as follows:

Surge in military modernization programs

Militaries are investing in next-generation sensors to upgrade existing weapon systems and aircrafts. For instance, in December 2019, Pentagon (US Department of Defense headquarters) & Lockheed Martin signed a contract of 99,000,000 USD with Raytheon to integrate Raytheon's next-generation electro-optical distributed aperture system (DAS) into all variants of F-35 (an American stealth multirole combat aircraft) over the next two years. DAS is an awareness system providing 360-degree coverage for missile detection, aircraft tracking, fire control capability, and night vision among many other features. Such substantial investments in sensor upgrades to modernize military is expected to boost global military sensors market.

Rise in adoption of unmanned vehicles such as UAVs:

Defense agencies are focusing on unmanned vehicles to reduce operation cost and increase operability is harsh terrains. Recently, in 2019, US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) awarded Lockheed Martin a 12,300,000 USD contract to develop a long range, long duration, and payload capable unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV). Moreover, unmanned vehicles (UVs) or drones utilize state-of-art sensors such as ultrasonic fuel flow sensor, capacitive fuel level sensor, and light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensors. Hence, the development of state-of-art sensors for unmanned vehicles and increased demand for drones will be driving the global military sensors market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global military sensors hardware industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global military sensors hardware market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global military sensors hardware market growth scenario.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global military sensors hardware market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the military sensors hardware market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the military sensors hardware market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players:Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Raytheon Company, Esterline Technologies Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd., BAE Systems plc, Rockwest Solutions., Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group

By Platform:Space, Munition, Land, Naval, Airborne.

By Application: Combat Operations, Target Recognition, Electronic Warfare, Communication & Navigation, Command & Control, Surveillance & Monitoring, Intelligence & Reconnaissance.

By Region: North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LATAM), The Middle East, Africa



