Private Chef Platform CHEFIN Stirs Up The U.S. Culinary Scene

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHEFIN Private Chef Nick Guan serving a group of diners

CHEFIN: Revolutionizing U.S. Dining Scene, Merges with At Your Table, Connecting Food Enthusiasts with Over 700 Top-tier Chefs

NEW YORK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The United States is poised for a revolution in private dining as CHEFIN , an esteemed private chef platform, officially commences operations in the country.Born from a mutual passion for food, CHEFIN has already made a name for itself as a trusted platform in Australia. The company boasts a track record of over 2,500 successful events and more than 90,000 satisfied guests. Their unwavering commitment to excellence has earned them the trust of prestigious global corporations including Airbnb, Freelancer, Disney, Microsoft, and Tesla. Today, CHEFIN brings its unique business model to America, promising a fresh and immersive dining experience for food enthusiasts nationwide.CHEFIN's U.S. launch comes on the heels of its official merger with At Your Table (U.S.), a company renowned for its dedication to exceptional dining experiences. At Your Table has long been connecting customers with talented private chefs for memorable events and intimate gatherings. Meanwhile, CHEFIN has gained a reputation for its innovative approach to private dining, offering unique and interactive culinary events that cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences. The fusion of these two platforms provides customers with access to an unparalleled roster of over 700 top-tier chefs from the United States and Australia.Among the impressive lineup of talented chefs eager to showcase their culinary prowess through the platform is Chef Joshua Harmon, who is thrilled to introduce his gastronomic creations to a new clientele.CHEFIN's dual-sided platform connects hosts and chefs, fostering a community where a mutual appreciation for extraordinary food thrives. With this groundbreaking approach, CHEFIN aims to elevate private dining in the U.S.But CHEFIN's expansion into the U.S. is about more than just bringing exceptional food to American homes-it's also about empowering chefs. The platform is actively recruiting private chefs from across the country, providing them with a platform to further their careers.CHEFIN's expansion into the U.S. has been facilitated by the support of the Investment NSW Americas team and the Specialty Food Association, along with other Australian brands/exporters such as Argyle Foods, Campbell Foods, and PhycoHealth.As CHEFIN embarks on this exciting new chapter in the U.S., it looks forward to creating unforgettable dining experiences and inspiring culinary innovation across the nation.For more information, visit CHEFIN's website or follow them on CHEFIN Instagram .

Petko Petkov

CHEFIN Inc

+1 747-744-6561



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Experience Gourmet Dining at Home: How CHEFIN Works