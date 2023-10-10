Sobo & Sobo Begins 2024 Scholarship Contest In Chicago, IL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sobo & Sobo, a leading personal injury firm in Chicago, IL, New York and New Jersey, is pleased to announce the launch of their latest Annual Scholarship Contest, where local high school seniors compete to win one of three prizes that help fund attending the university of their choice. This scholarship initiative aims to support the educational aspirations of outstanding students in the local communities they serve.In this year's competition, students are asked to create artwork that represents their own unique interpretations of "justice" as a concept. Artwork of any medium may be accepted, and so students are invited to explore various forms of expression including painting, drawing, sculpture, digital illustrations and renderings, photography, and more. Participants must also submit a three-sentence explanation of how their pieces communicate their beliefs and opinions of“justice.”Eligible students for participation must be high school seniors from Cook County, CH, and have plans to attend university in Fall, 2024. Entries may be submitted via email to , or delivered in person to any of our numerous office locations. Students must provide their first name, last name, email address, the name of their current high school, and the college they plan to attend in 2024 along with their submissions. The deadline for contest submissions is 5:30 PM on February 29, 2024.Winners will be announced in the spring of 2024 by Sobo & Sobo's official Annual Scholarship Contest Committee. The announcement will be made available on our official website at SoboLaw/Scholarships and distributed via email to participating students and schools. Sobo & Sobo will bestow scholarships to the top three winners as follows:●1st Place: $2,000●2nd Place: $1,000●3rd Place: $500"I'm thrilled to kick off our scholarship contest once more, and help the terrific students in our neighborhood chase their dreams,” said Greg Sobo, CEO and Founder of Sobo & Sobo LLP.“Every year we're amazed by their incredible talent, skill and insight, and I'm beyond proud and humbled to be a part of their educational journey. I'm so excited to see what students come up with this year!"###About Sobo & Sobo LLPEstablished in Middletown, New York in 1969, the Personal Injury Law Firm of Sobo & Sobo is made up of a group of professionals with a passion for helping others who also happen to be really talented attorneys. We have become recognized leaders in the field of personal injury law in our over 50 years of representing accident victims throughout Chicago, IL, New York, New Jersey.Learn more about Sobo & Sobo atCONTACTLauren BiegelSobo & Sobo LLP1 Dolson Ave, Middletown, NY 10940Phone: 855-468-7626This press release was issued through EmailWire ( ) -- the global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution with Guaranteed ResultsTM.

