The Conjuring's Andrea Perron To Speak At Centenary University

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Andrea Perron, author of the trilogy House of Darkness House of Light, to speak at Centenary University on Oct 28.

Andrea Perron, the real-life inspiration behind The Conjuring movie series, will take center stage at Centenary University to kick off Halloween weekend.

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Andrea Perron, the real-life inspiration behind The Conjuring movie series, will take center stage at Centenary University to kick off Halloween weekend. Andrea is the eldest Perron daughter and author of the trilogy House of Darkness House of Light. The series offers a first-hand account of her family's terrifying paranormal experiences growing up in the infamous Rhode Island farmhouse that inspired the highest-grossing horror movie franchise to date. Andrea will be speaking on October 28th from 3:00-4:30 p.m. in The Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. General Admission tickets are available for $25, and a book signing will follow the talk. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenaryuniversityevents/events .The Perron family haunting is a well-known paranormal case that took place in the 1970s. In 1971 Roger and Carolyn Perron moved their five children, including eldest daughter Andrea, into the 1700s Arnold Estate in Harrisville, Rhode Island. Soon after, they claimed to experience strange occurrences which included moving objects, unexplained noises, and seeing full-bodied apparitions. On Halloween Eve in 1973, famed paranormal experts Ed and Lorraine Warren showed up on the Perron doorstep to investigate these claims. The Warrens conducted several investigations and concluded that the house was haunted by several spirits, placing particular blame on a woman named Bathsheba Sherman. The Warrens conducted a seance with the Perron family during which Carolyn Perron, was purportedly possessed, levitated, spoke in strange languages, and thrown to the floor. After enduring 10 years of terrifying experiences, the family moved from the home. The case was later adapted into the horror movie "The Conjuring" in 2013.“What they portrayed in the film was not what happened,” Perron said,“There was no exorcism. It was a séance that went very wrong. It was scarier. It was the most terrifying night of my life.” Perron also does not believe Bethesda Sherman is the spirit that haunted her family.The Warrens investigated thousands of paranormal cases that inspired dozens of film and television series with their most famous including The Conjuring and the Amityville Horror movie. The Conjuring franchise has since expanded to include a replica of the family home as a new horror experience at Six Flag's Fright Fest. The Conjuring TV series is currently in development for HBO Max. Andrea will distinguish her family's story from the fiction of the movie and discuss how her experiences transformed her view of life, death, and spirituality.Come and join us for an afternoon filled with mystery, thrill and excitement. This event is part of a Halloween series of public events at Centenary University. For more information visit centenaryuniversityevents /events or call Centenary External Conferences and Events at 908-852-1400 x. 2224.ABOUT CENTENARY UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF EXTERNAL CONFERENCES AND EVENTSCentenary University Department of External Conferences and Events provides learning opportunities that allow the public to engage in socially, emotionally, interculturally, and intellectually. The department supports Centenary University's vision to be the intellectual, economic, & cultural Heart of the Skylands region. For more information visit centenaryuniversityevents and centenaryuniversity .

Darlene White

Centenary University

+1 9088521400



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok