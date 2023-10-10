Derek Chadwick Announces Game-Changing Beauty Brand:“Chaddy”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The clean beauty brand is set to launch this November

- Derek ChadwickLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed model, actor, and LGBTQ+ icon Derek Chadwick, in partnership with co-founder and entrepreneur Emmett Enriques, is pleased to announce the unveiling of clean beauty brand, Chaddy. Set to launch this November, the anticipated line will set a new standard within the beauty industry, offering products that are inclusive with ingredients you can feel good about.Derek's modeling career has been marked by notable campaigns for renowned brands such as Calvin Klein, Patrick Ta Beauty, Abercrombie, Moschino, and more, along with an extensive tenure as an actor, having appeared in titles such as Hollywood on Netflix and BET's A Jenkins Family Christmas.With endless hours working with beauty experts and makeup artists, Derek noticed a distinct lack of products that catered to his specific needs and preferences. The idea for Chaddy began with a simple frustration: he was impressed by the way his lips appeared and felt while using a glossy lip plumper on set, but was unable to find a plumper that offered enhanced functionality for day to day activities. This realization inspired a commitment to dedicate himself to creating a sustainable line of products that allow everyone to live confidently through enhancing and embracing natural beauty.Chaddy's inaugural line will include a versatile range of matte lip plumpers that feature a lip enhancing solution that are peptide enriched, cruelty-free and include all-natural flavoring. Chaddy Matte Lip Plumper balances nourishing hydration with dynamic benefits for both an immediate glow and endurance over time- all whilst maintaining a matte, untouched finish.Chaddy finds its niche by offering a diverse range of sustainable products that transcend traditional gender boundaries. Chadwick states,“Skincare products we use should make us feel more confident in our own natural skin, and that's what we aspire to do here with Chaddy.”Chaddy products will be available online at chaddycosmetics from November 2023. Find more details and updates at @chaddycosmetics on Instagram.



