Blinken Arrives In Mideast On Wed. Amid Raging Violence

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Israel and Jordan, to meet with senior officials there on October 11-13.

He will reiterate his condolences for the victims of "the terrorist attacks against Israel and condemn those attacks in the strongest terms," the State Dept. said in a press release on Tuesday.

The Secretary will also reaffirm the United States' solidarity with the government and people of Israel.

He will also discuss measures to bolster Israel's security and underscore the United States' unwavering support for Israel's right to defend itself.

Earlier today, Blinken spoke today with Israeli President Isaac Herzog to reaffirm unwavering US support for "Israel's right to defend itself from Hamas' horrific terrorist attacks," Spokesperson of the Dept. Matthew Miller said. (end)

asj









