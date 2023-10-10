Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK -- The UN General Assembly elects 15 new members of the UN Human Rights Council, including the State of Kuwait.

RAMALLAH -- The Israeli occupation forces kill two Palestinians near the West Bank city of Jenin.

BRUSSELS -- The 27-member European Union and the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council call for halting all acts of violence in the occupied Palestinian territories.

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden announces sending additional military assistance to Israel, including ammunition and interceptors, to replenish its Iron Dome.

BRUSSELS -- EU High Representative Josep Borrell warns Israeli against pursuing the policy of collective punishment against the Palestinians.

MARRAKESH -- The IMF forecasts the global growth to slow from 3.5 percent in 2022 to 3.0 percent in 2023 and 2.9 percent in 2024. (end) gb