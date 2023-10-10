GECF Against Misguided Calls To Halt Investment In Natural Gas

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) welcomed the continued growth in natural gas demand, warning against calls for halting investment in the gas industry.

Wrapping up its 25th Ministerial Meeting in Malabo, the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, the Forum adopted a statement, emphasizing GECF's steadfast objective of supporting the permanent sovereignty of its member countries over their natural resources.

The member states have a sovereign right "to independently and sustainably plan, develop, manage, utilise, and conserve their natural gas resources for the benefit of their citizens," according to the document.

The GECF member countries have a prominent role in the energy landscape, collectively representing 70 percent of global natural gas reserves and 42 percent of marketed natural gas.

The Ministerial Meeting welcomed the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to the GECF as the newest member, and extended its best wishes to the leadership and the people of Mauritania as they embark on their journey as an LNG exporter.

Examining recent short-term gas market developments and immediate prospects, the Ministerial Meeting noted with satisfaction the continued growth in natural gas demand, and number of LNG importing countries, and despite a mild winter season, expanded renewable and nuclear energy output, and policy-driven demand reduction measures in some countries.

It also recognised the resilience of global gas supply, as well as the sustainable gas output of GECF member countries, which contributes to strengthening global energy security, the statement pointed out.

While prices have markedly softened in comparison of last year's summer levels, and volatility has declined, gas markets will nevertheless continue to be tight should the upcoming winter be colder than normal in the Northern Hemisphere.

The Ministers also noted that in the medium term, market tightness will begin to ease after 2025 when the majority of new LNG projects are set to be commissioned, with GECF member countries spearheading this expansion.

The Meeting took note of the updated version of the GECF Global Gas Outlook 2050, which foresees a sustained increase in primary energy consumption over the next three decades.

This growth is underpinned by a rising global population and a doubling of the global economy's size by 2050.

The Outlook projects a natural gas consumption increase by 36 percent and anticipates natural gas's contribution to the global energy mix from the current 23 percent to 26 percent by 2050.

This leadership position establishes it as the dominant energy source, surpassing coal, oil, and even renewables, despite the latter being the fastest-growing energy sector during this period.

The Meeting welcomed the efforts of GECF member countries in reducing gas flaring, methane emissions, and the carbon footprint of natural gas operations.

It also underscored the crucial role of technology in making natural gas even cleaner, such as carbon capture, utilisation, and storage, as well as low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia.

The Ministerial Meeting resoundingly affirmed its unwavering support for African nations in their resolute pursuit of eradicating energy poverty, recognising the profound urgency of this mission in the face of grim statistics.

It is a stark reality that over 600 million individuals in Africa still lack access to electricity, while more than 970 million do not have access to clean cooking.

Moreover, the Meeting underscored the pressing role of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and the imperative of implementing them in a comprehensive and harmonious manner, considering their economic, social, and environmental dimensions.

This holistic approach resonates with the concerns highlighted in the recent UN SDG progress report, which regrettably reveals that nearly half of the targets are behind schedule.

The Meeting also asserted the essential role of investment and the necessity of fostering an environment that encourages unrestricted investment and promotes financial cooperation across continents.

It also emphasised the importance of ensuring equitable access to all technologies. These actions are instrumental in safeguarding the stability of both energy demand and supply, taking into account national circumstances, capabilities, and priorities.

In this context, the Meeting cautioned against misguided calls to halt natural gas investment.

"Such actions could lead to supply shortages, inflated prices, and a potential return to coal, as seen in 2022, undermining emission reduction objectives," the statement stressed.

Furthermore, the Meeting reiterated the crucial significance of safeguarding critical gas infrastructure, both on a national and international scale, to facilitate the seamless flow of natural gas.

It underscored the imperative of protecting these facilities from natural disasters, technological mishaps, man-made threats, and deliberate attacks.

The Meeting stated full support for the United Arab Emirates, the host for COP28, for its exemplary preparations for the forthcoming UN Climate Change Conference.

It stressed the need to highlight the significance of orderly, just, and equitable energy transitions that leave no one behind.

It reaffirmed the pivotal role that natural gas plays in meeting climate targets, eradicating energy poverty, and the attainment of UN SDGs.

Conferees approved Javad Owji, Minister of Petroleum of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as President of the 2024 Ministerial Meeting, and Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as Alternate President for the same period.

Furthermore, the Meeting appointed Sheikh Mishal bin Jabor Al-Thani, the Executive Board member from the State of Qatar as the Executive Board Chairman for 2024, and Agustin Mb? Okomo, the Executive Board member from the Republic of Equatorial Guinea as the Alternate Chairman of the Executive Board for the same period.

The meeting, chaired by Antonio Oburu Ondo, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea, celebrated GECF's silver jubilee

It gathered energy ministers and senior officials from member countries Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, UAE, and Venezuela. (end)

