First U.S. Plane Carrying Ammunition Arrived In Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Oct 11 (NNN-MA'AN) – The first American aircraft, carrying ammunition, arrived in Israel last night, to help the regime, in its ongoing conflict with Gaza's ruling faction, Hamas, and in Lebanon, the regime's military said.

The plane landed at the Nevatim Airbase in Israel's southern Negev Desert, carrying“advanced ammunition,” Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, said in a statement.

Also yesterday, the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea,“in order to deter any actor seeking to escalate the situation or widen this war,” the U.S. Central Command said in a statement.– NNN-MA'AN

