Ukrainian Farmers Sow Almost 3.7M Hectares Of Winter Crops

In Ukraine, as of October 10, 2023, farmers across Ukraine have sown 3.696 million hectares of winter crops.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrinform saw.

It is noted that as of October 10, 2.583 million hectares of winter cereals have already been sown, including 2.352 million hectares of wheat, 171,000 hectares of barley, and 60,000 hectares of rye.

Farmers in Sumy region performed best, 97% ahead of the forecast. Dnipropetrovsk region is the leader in sowing wheat (271,300 ha), Mykolayiv region – in barley (25,000 ha), and Volyn – in rye (13,000 ha). In the previous week, 680,000 hectares of winter cereals were sown.

Agricultural producers in all regions of Ukraine are completing the sowing of winter rapeseed, which has been sown on 1.111 million hectares. The largest numbers were recorded in Dnipropetrovsk region (117,300 ha) and Odesa region (103,600 ha). In the previous week, 24,000 hectares of winter rapeseed were sown.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of October 6, 2023, Ukrainian farmers harvested 46.7 million tons of the new grain and oil crops.