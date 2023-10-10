Kazakhstan's Oil Supply Growth To Stabilize From Mid-2030S, OPEC Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Kazakhstan's
liquid supply is anticipated to experience continuous growth,
increasing from 1.8 (mb/d in 2022 to 2.1 mb/d by 2028, Trend reports.
As OPEC forecasts, the initial phase of this medium-term
expansion will be driven by the ongoing development of the Tengiz
Future Growth Project, contributing an additional 260,000 b/d
capacity. Subsequently, the implementation of a gas re-injection
project at the Kashagan field and limited expansion at the
Karachaganak field will further augment liquid production.
In the long term, according to the outlook, sustained supply
growth is expected at all three of Kazakhstan's significant fields
mentioned above. This growth is projected to stabilize at around
2.4 mb/d from the mid-2030s, OPEC says. To accommodate these future
expansions, it is likely that export routes will need to be
reassessed.
Historically, most of Kazakhstan's crude exports have traversed
the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) line, which passes through
southern Russia and loads from the Black Sea terminal at
Novorossiysk. However, Kazakhstan is reportedly considering the
expansion of a smaller pipeline that currently transports
200-400,000 b/d to China, a portion of which typically consists of
Russian crude oil.
Moreover, Kazakhstan is exploring the possibility of shipping
more crude across the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan. From there, it
could be loaded onto the underutilized Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC)
pipeline, terminating on Türkiye's Mediterranean coast.
