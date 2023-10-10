PLATFORM DUO BY ODDICT WINS PRESTIGIOUS GOOD DESIGN AWARD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) INDIA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ODDICT, a lifestyle tech brand known for its high-quality audio accessories, is celebrating a significant win at the Good Design Award: Product Design 2023. The award was presented to the impressive PLATFORM DUO, a product that elegantly blends convenience, style, and exceptional performance.



Designed to meet the needs of modern users, PLATFORM DUO is a dual charger equipped with a powerful 15W super-fast wireless charging capability. This feature ensures lightning-fast charging speeds for compatible devices such as smartphones, smartwatches, or earbuds, offering a hassle-free charging experience.



The judges praised PLATFORM DUO for its innovative approach to seamlessly transforming an electronic device into a room-friendly object, especially in the era of remote work. The oval shape and sleek design add to its beauty, with a divider designed like an open book, making it aesthetically pleasing. The use of a metal gray cable enhances its luxury, blending seamlessly into any space.



The award-winning PLATFORM DUO is now available for purchase at $69.99 on Amazon and Phiaton. Don't miss the opportunity to own this exquisite piece of modern design and functionality.



For those eager to explore outstanding designs and products, the Good Design Exhibition 2023 will be held in Tokyo from October 25 to October 29 at TOKYO MIDTOWN. This exhibition, one of Japan's largest design events, will showcase exceptional products, services, and projects thoughtfully designed to meet today's societal needs.



Join us at the exhibition and witness the future of design firsthand. Your journey into exceptional audio experiences begins with PLATFORM DUO by ODDICT.



Learn more about ODDICT and its commitment to infusing fashion with high-quality audio components at phiaton.

