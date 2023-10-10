Securiport Announces Diamond Sponsorship Of The Airport Council International Africa

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Securiport reinforces its commitment to advancing aviation security, sponsoring the ACI Africa Annual General Assembly 2023.

WASHINGTON D.C , UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Securiport , a global leader in civil aviation security with expertise in the use of data analytics and rules-based targeting for risk assessment and threat detection, confirmed its Diamond level sponsorship of the Airports Council International Africa Annual General Assembly, Conference, and Exhibition held on October 14-20, 2023, in Dakar, Senegal. As a Diamond sponsor of this annual event, ACI Africa presents an opportunity for Securiport to showcase its civil aviation security solutions, share information, and network with aviation stakeholders and experts.“As the leading voice for African airports, ACI Africa is a platform for us to demonstrate our proprietary technologies for civil aviation security and border control solutions to government authorities and other stakeholders in the industry,” said Dr. Enrique Segura, President, and CEO of Securiport.“Securiport is a proud Diamond sponsor of the 70th ACI Africa Annual Assembly, Conference and Exhibition”.At the event, Mr. Leandro Olie, the Chief Operating Officer at Securiport, will be speaking on Smart Technology in Africa air travel. With Securiport's global operations, Mr. Olie will share how African airports can integrate advanced technology solutions to improve travelers' experience while maintaining the security of the airport and the safety of passengers.Airports Council International (ACI) represents the collective interests of airports around the world to promote excellence in the aviation industry. As its regional office, ACI Africa represents and promotes the collective interests of African airports by working with governments, experts, and international organizations like ICAO to develop policies, programs, and best practices that advance airport standards globally.As a global leader in the design and implementation of civil aviation security and border control systems, Securiport has continuously leveraged cutting-edge biometric technologies and advanced data analytics to provide authorities with the knowledge and tools to ensure order and efficiency for civil aviation security and border control screening. Securiport's mission is to equip civil aviation authorities with innovative solutions that keep travelers safe and borders secure.With solutions currently in place across dozens of countries around the world and a dedicated multicultural team of professionals developing state-of-the-art tools to meet emerging challenges, Securiport is the global leader in the use of data analytics and rules-based targeting for risk assessment and threat detection for civil aviation security.###For more news and information on Securiport, please visit .XXX

