ATLANTA, GEORGIA , UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The C Three Group today released its 11th annual North American Electric Distribution Market Forecast 2023 , which offers a detailed analysis of where electric utilities will invest between now and 2027. The C Three Group's annual forecast provides the most detailed insight into the strategic direction of over 300 separate utilities and 84 different holding companies and organizations in the U.S. and Canada.The electric distribution market has seen significant growth, especially in the U.S. at over 9% between 2021 and 2022 driven by a combination of new customers and grid resiliency programs.The C Three Group's 2023 North American Electric Distribution Market Forecast includes:- A detailed analysis of the investor-owned electric utility capital expenditures, including spend by cooperatives, government owned and municipal utilities, and Canadian utilities.- A detailed analysis of the macro drivers of spend including the impact of mild weather, natural gas prices, increased interest rates, electric vehicle infrastructure, increasing overall electricity rates, demand for capital dollars for generation additions as well as ongoing resiliency programs.- The electric distribution industry is facing headwinds from all these coupled with declines in housing starts.- An overview of pending utility rate cases that could impact spend going forward.PG&E still tops the list of spenders at $3 in 2022. Duke Energy moved into second place with $3 in spend, knocking Exelon down from second in 2021 to third in 2022 with $3 in spend. Current plans call for both PG&E and Duke Energy to both spend upwards of $20B each between 2023 and 2027 on electric distribution. Southern, FPL and Dominion are likely to temper planned distribution spending.To learn more about The C Three Group's 2023 North American Electric Distribution Market Forecast please contact us.Founded in 1998, The C Three Group has become a leading supplier of energy infrastructure market intelligence and analysis. Its infrastructure databases and custom market research guide acquisition decisions and private equity spending through highly quantitative forecasting and analysis. The C Three Group's clients represent the leading utilities, electric transmission owners, telecommunications companies, pipeline owners, construction companies, private equity firms, banks, and manufacturers of infrastructure components worldwide.The C Three Group recently joined forces with Yes Energy and together, our data resources and analytical tools will bring unparalleled, actionable market intelligence to all our clients. C Three's energy infrastructure, market knowledge, and data-driven insights enable traders, power companies, and asset managers and developers to finally make sense of the complex, rapidly changing power market with Better Data, Better Delivery, and Better Direction. It's time to Win the Day AheadTM.

