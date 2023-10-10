Prime Minister Receives Call From UN Secretary-General

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received today a phone call from the Secretary-General of the United Nations HE Antonio Guterres.

During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the situation in the Palestinian territories and Israel, and ways to de-escalate.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed Qatar's deep concern about the escalation of violence, stressing the need to exercise the utmost restraint.

He pointed out the necessity of activating international action mechanisms through the United Nations and its various organizations, within the framework of reducing escalation and ensuring the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to those affected.

His Excellency also stressed the State of Qatar's firm position of condemning and rejecting the targeting of civilians, and the necessity of working with all international partners to ensure their safety.