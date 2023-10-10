Zelensky Announces Joint Meeting Of Ukraine, Romania Government Officials

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the preparation of a joint meeting of government officials of Ukraine and Romania in the coming weeks.

“In the coming weeks, we are preparing a joint meeting of Ukrainian and Romanian government officials,” he said in his evening video address .

The Head of State expressed gratitude to President of Romania Klaus Iohannis, the Romanian government and society.

Ukrainian president,n PM discuss defense support for Ukraine

“Our strategic relations are a new force for the entire Black Sea region. If we succeed in implementing everything we have planned now and which our teams will be working on, this part of Europe will get a new source of economic and security development. Thank you to everyone who supports us! It is good that today we managed to bolster our defense!” Zelensky said.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky paid an official visit to Romania on October 10.

Photo: President's Office