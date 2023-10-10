Woman Injured In Russian Strikes On Village In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian occupiers shelled a house in Kizomys village, Kherson region, injuring a 74-year-old woman.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"The Russian army struck a house in Kizomys, injuring a local woman. A 74-year-old woman was able to get to Kherson, where she called an ambulance. She was diagnosed with concussion, head and leg injuries," the report says. Read also:
It is noted that the injured woman was provided with medical assistance. She refused hospitalization.
As reported, the enemy shelled a village in Kherson region overnight Tuesday, damaging an agricultural enterprise.
