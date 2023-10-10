Umerov Discusses F-16S Supply To Ukraine With Belgian Defense Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has discussed the issue of providing Ukraine with F-16 aircraft and training Ukrainian pilots with Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder.

Umerov said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“Productive phone call with my Belgium colleague Ludivine Dedonder. Discussed F16 aircraft and pilot training. We also synchronized positions before the upcoming Ramstein meeting and NATO-Ukraine Council,” he wrote.

visits positions of defense forces in Tavria directio

As reported by Ukrinform, Ludivine Dedonder said that Belgium will join the international aircraft coalition, providing aircraft and personnel for training Ukrainian pilots.

Photo: FB