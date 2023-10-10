Finance Ministry Places Government Bonds For UAH 21B

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 10, 2023, the Ministry of Finance raised UAH 21 billion in equivalent to the state budget at an auction for the placement of domestic government bonds.

"Today, the Ministry of Finance placed about UAH 21 billion in equivalent at the auction," the ministry's press service said in a Facebook post.

IMF upgrades outlook for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 to 2%

The Ministry of Finance offered investors hryvnia-denominated domestic government bonds: UAH 1.286 billion at 17.54% with 1-year maturity; UAH 4.219 billion at 18.35% with 1.7-year maturity, and UAH 5.018 billion at 19.19% with 3-year maturity.

The government also offered USD-denominated government bonds for $286 million at 4.78% with 1-year maturity.