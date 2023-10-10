Ukraine's Steelmakers Increased Rolled Steel Production To 523,000 Tonnes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian metallurgical enterprises produced 523,000 tonnes of rolled products in September, which is 3.4% more than in August.
According to data provided by Ukrmetalurgprom , in September 2023, Ukraine's metallurgical enterprises increased rolled steel production by 3.4% compared to the previous month, up to 523,000 tonnes.
At the same time, steel production decreased by 7.3% - to 558,200 tonnes, pig iron - by 9%, to 486,600 tonnes. Read also:
Ukraine's GDP to grow by 3.5% this year - World Bank
In total, in January-September 2023, the volume of steel smelting amounted to 4.59 million tonnes (83.1% of the production volume for the same period in 2022), pig iron - 4.39 million tonnes (80.5%), rolled products - 3.93 million tonnes (83.0%).
As reported, during the two months of temporary humanitarian corridor operation, 88,000 tonnes of metal products and more than 172,000 tonnes of iron ore raw materials were exported from the ports of Ukraine.
MENAFN10102023000193011044ID1107222090
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.