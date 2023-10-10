Ukraine's Steelmakers Increased Rolled Steel Production To 523,000 Tonnes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian metallurgical enterprises produced 523,000 tonnes of rolled products in September, which is 3.4% more than in August.

According to data provided by Ukrmetalurgprom , in September 2023, Ukraine's metallurgical enterprises increased rolled steel production by 3.4% compared to the previous month, up to 523,000 tonnes.

At the same time, steel production decreased by 7.3% - to 558,200 tonnes, pig iron - by 9%, to 486,600 tonnes.

Ukraine's GDP to grow by 3.5% this year - World Bank

In total, in January-September 2023, the volume of steel smelting amounted to 4.59 million tonnes (83.1% of the production volume for the same period in 2022), pig iron - 4.39 million tonnes (80.5%), rolled products - 3.93 million tonnes (83.0%).

As reported, during the two months of temporary humanitarian corridor operation, 88,000 tonnes of metal products and more than 172,000 tonnes of iron ore raw materials were exported from the ports of Ukraine.