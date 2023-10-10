Belgian Journalists, Bloggers Explore Georgia's Tourism Potential

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Belgian journalists and popular bloggers from the country have visited Georgia in a tourism promotion campaign hosted by the Georgian National Tourism Administration, the state body announced on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

A total of 13 reporters and bloggers were hosted to explore the country's tourism potential ahead of their publishing of promotional stories about the country's cuisine, wine, culture and tourist destinations.

Within the media tour, they visited the capital city of Tbilisi, the eastern winemaking region of Kakheti, the central ancient capital Mtskheta and the western Imereti region.

Masterclasses of making of the Georgian shoti bread and churchkhela snack made from nuts and grape juice were hosted for the visiting journalists, who were also invited to taste local wines and cuisine.

The resulting articles are set to be published by Elle, Ken Magazine, Marie Claire, So Soir, De Standaard, Trends Style, Knack Weekend and Trends-Tendances, while social media posts will also bring the stories to their followers. The material will be distributed to readers in Dutch, French and English.