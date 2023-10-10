Belgian Journalists, Bloggers Explore Georgia's Tourism Potential

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Belgian journalists and popular bloggers from the
country have visited Georgia in a tourism promotion campaign hosted
by the Georgian National Tourism Administration, the state body
announced on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing
Agenda.
A total of 13 reporters and bloggers were hosted to
explore the country's tourism potential ahead of their publishing
of promotional stories about the country's cuisine, wine, culture
and tourist destinations.
Within the media tour, they visited the capital city of Tbilisi,
the eastern winemaking region of Kakheti, the central ancient
capital Mtskheta and the western Imereti region.
Masterclasses of making of the Georgian shoti bread
and churchkhela snack made from nuts and grape juice were hosted
for the visiting journalists, who were also invited to taste local
wines and cuisine.
The resulting articles are set to be published by Elle, Ken
Magazine, Marie Claire, So Soir, De Standaard, Trends Style, Knack
Weekend and Trends-Tendances, while social media posts will also
bring the stories to their followers. The material will be
distributed to readers in Dutch, French and English.
MENAFN10102023000195011045ID1107222089
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.