U.S. Wrestling Foundation Launches #Letswrestle Featuring Sports And Hollywood Stars

SHORT HILLS, NJ, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, the U.S. Wrestling Foundation , officially launches the second national #LetsWrestle program to help more high school students prepare for success and overcome challenges through the disciplines of wrestling.This year's campaign features posters of stars from Hollywood, the NFL, civic leaders and other notable people who attribute the values learned in wrestling as part of their professional success. Posters of the stars and other recruiting materials are sent to over 11,000 high school wrestling coaches - every high school in America with a wrestling team.Celebrities include actor Patrick Warburton; NFL stars, Sean McDermott, Adam Vinatieri, and Tristan Wirfs; former municipal judge Frank Caprio, and others.Last year's #LetsWrestle campaign supported a wrestling-wide effort to increase participation and achieved historic growth.According to the National Federation of High Schools annual participation report, boys and girls wrestling had the largest percent increase in participation ever with +17.4%. Total participants reached a 45 year high, eclipsing 300,000 wrestlers for the first time since 1978. Boys participation had the highest growth rate of all the major boys sports (+11.9%) and is now at the highest level since 2013. Girls participation continues to be the fastest growing girls high school sport (+58%).“We are grateful to the stars and celebrities that supported this effort in the inaugural year of the campaign. Chris Pratt, Mark Ruffalo, Tommy Hilfiger and others deserve a special thank you for letting us feature them in the #LetsWrestle campaign in 2022,” said Jeff Waters, Chairman of the USWF.“Every wrestling organization is working on increasing participation. The #LetsWrestle campaign serves as point-of-sale promotion in the schools to bring all the efforts together,” said Mike Moyer, Executive Director of the National Wrestling Coaches Association.“Many successful people have a wrestling background, the testimonies of how wrestling helped shape them are inspiring,” said Lee Roy Smith, Executive Director of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.“Wrestling is seeing success everywhere. The time has come when our kids are looking for a challenge, to get fit and prepare themselves for life; wrestling provides a great answer for that,” said Rich Bender, Executive Director of USA Wrestling.The posters and recruiting materials can also be downloaded at WrestlingChangesLives .About the U.S. Wrestling Foundation:The U.S. Wrestling Foundation is an independent non-profit organization dedicated to the growth of wrestling in the United States. The Foundation works together with the major governing bodies including USA Wrestling, the National Wrestling Coaches Association and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, to coordinate its efforts. Learn more: USWrestlingFoundationMedia Contact:Jack ClarkExecutive Director, USWF

