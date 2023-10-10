UAE To Send USD 20 Mln-Worth Of Urgent Humanitarian Aid To Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the provision of USD 20 million-worth of urgent humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.

The aid, which will be channeled through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), comes as part of the UAE's policy to provide urgent relief and assistance to vulnerable populations and those in need around the world in times of crisis, the official news agency (WAM) reported Tuesday. (end)

mmg









