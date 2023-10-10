Turkiye's Flag Carrier Suspends Flights To Israel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Turkish Airlines said Tuesday it is suspending all flights to and from Israel until further notice due to the recent developments there.
Announcing the decision in a tweet on his X account, deputy chairman of the airline's media relations dept. Yahya Ustun referred to the raging battles between the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and the Israeli occupation, which entered their fourth day. (end)
ta
