Qatari PM, Guterres Discuss Situation In Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received a phone call from Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres on Tuesday.

During the conversation, they discussed the latest developments in the situation in the Palestinian territories and Israel, and ways to de-escalate the ongoing violence, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sheikh Mohammad expressed Qatar's deep concern about the escalating violence and stressed the need of exercising utmost restraint by both parties to conflict.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs highlighted the necessity of activating the mechanisms of international action, notably the United Nations, to deescalate the conflict and ensure the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to those affected.

He reaffirmed Qatar's firm stance against targeting the civilians trapped in the conflict, urging all international partners to work together for ensuring the safety of civilians. (end)

