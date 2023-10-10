Israeli Troops Kill Two Palestinians Near Jenin

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces killed two Palestinians near the West Bank city of Jenin.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified, in statement on Tuesday, the two martyrs as Ahmad Sabanah, 25, and his brother Mahmoud, 21.

They were fatally injured when the Israeli troops opened fire to disperse a protest near a military checkpoint near the city.

The ministry also noted that 18 others were also wounded by Israeli bullets in similar protests in the West Bank cities of Nablus, Bethlehem, Al-Khalil (Hebron), Tulkarm, Ariha (Jericho) and Ramallah today.

These news casualties take the number of deaths and injuries in the West Bank since Saturday up to 21 and over 100 respectively. (pickup previous)

mmg









MENAFN10102023000071011013ID1107222029