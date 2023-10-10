LG Orders Adequate, Reliable Power Supply During Winter In Kashmir

Chairing a meeting to review the performance of PDD and to take stock of power scenario in the UT, the LG also called upon the department to tackle power theft through effective enforcement on the ground.

Discussing the comprehensive strategy of PDD to meet the peak electricity demand, the LG directed for enhancing sustainability and efficiency to ensure adequate and reliable power supply during winter season.

He also directed the officials for concrete measures to ensure maximum power supply to smart meter saturated feeders and bring down the AT&C losses in these areas to single digit.



“Smart meter saturation of Jammu, Srinagar and District Headquarters should be done on priority. PDD should ensure metered areas receive reliable services and quality electricity, Sinha said.

In the meeting, it was informed that around 4 lakh smart meters have been installed across the UT.

The LG directed for compliance of curtailment plans and timely replacement of the damaged transformers to avoid inconvenience to the consumers.

“An advance buffer stock of transformers for border and far flung areas should be kept in view of the upcoming winter season,” he said, adding“Power theft should be tackled through effective enforcement on the ground, he said.

The LG further directed for tapping the potential of new and renewable energy and effective implementation of Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in the UT.

H. Rajesh Prasad, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department briefed the chair on the interventions of the department to reduce the demand and supply gap. He said massive capacity addition was accomplished after the previous winter to enable the system to meet additional peak demand.

Sinha also stressed on the need to ensure resource adequacy in terms of availability of additional power capacity to meet the increasing demand during winter.

The meeting was further informed that from Financial Year 2020-21 to 2023-24, the peak demand has gone up by over 28 %, while the peak deficit has decreased from 22% to 12%.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dr RP Singh, Chairman JKPCL; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners; Heads of Departments and Power Corporations; Chief Engineers and senior officers attended the meeting, in persona and through virtual mode, an official spokesperson said.

Reviews Implementation Of Central Schemes

Lieutenant Governor asked officials to make dedicated efforts for on-ground execution for 100% saturation of all schemes to ensure all entitled beneficiaries in the Union Territory get facilities and no one is left behind.

“Transparency and speed of implementation have played a pivotal role in enabling transformation of J&K in the last three years. 100% utilization of allocation under various flagship programmes of the Government of India is critical for inclusive growth and unlocking the potential of our Union Territory,” Sinha said.

He was chairing a high-level meeting at Civil Secretariat here to review the implementation and sector-wise progress of the Centrally Sponsored Schemes in J&K.

The LG appraised the performance, financial outlays and expenditures of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) in various sectors including agriculture, education, health, social welfare, livelihood mission, border area development, Rurban mission, skill development etc.

He directed the officials to set indicators at district level, organize workshops for Deputy Commissioners and District officers, and monitor the delivery machinery.

“We need to make dedicated efforts for on-ground execution for 100% saturation of all schemes to ensure all entitled beneficiaries get facilities and no one is left behind,” Sinha said.

“Well-ordered functioning and implementation of the schemes, tracking and monitoring the progress of various projects is crucial for converting the programmes into desired outcome on the ground and to achieve the social objectives,” he added.

The LG asked the departments to create a comprehensive plan to avoid delays and create more fiscal space.

He directed the Labour & Employment Department to submit a proposal for the establishment of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital in Srinagar.

The Health Department was directed to focus on increasing the Utilization of SEHAT Golden Card in Government Hospitals.

The meeting was attended by Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners

and senior officers.

Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary Finance Department outlined various critical components of the Centrally Sponsored Schemes in the UT of J&K.

