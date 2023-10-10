Al Ansari Financial Services Leads The Way In Emiratisation: Employs Over 360 Emiratis In 9 Months

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC [DFM: ALANSARI], one of the leading integrated financial services groups in the UAE, today announced that its subsidiary Al Ansari Exchange, the largest outward personal remittance and foreign exchange company in the UAE, has achieved a remarkable milestone by welcoming over 360 UAE nationals, in the first nine months of this year thereby elevating the representation of Emirati employees within its workforce to an impressive 13.3% of the total staff.

Furthermore, this achievement not only aligns seamlessly with the Emiratisation policy outlined in the UAE's 'Projects of the 50,' but also enhances the diversity in the Group's human capital by elevating the skill and competency levels across its workforce.

Rashed A. Al Ansari, Group CEO of Al Ansari Financial Services, expressed his enthusiasm about this milestone, stating,“We firmly believe in the potential and capabilities of our nation's talent. Our commitment to Emiratisation goes beyond mere numbers; it reflects our sincere belief in the importance of nurturing local expertise and contributing to the development of the financial sector. Each Emirati employee at Al Ansari brings unique skills and perspectives that enrich our corporate culture and strengthen our position in the market.”

The UAE nationals, who have taken on a variety of roles and responsibilities across the Group, benefit from comprehensive learning and development programmes. These programmes enable them to maintain a healthy work-life balance in a nurturing work environment. They also have access to the vast resources of the Group's Learning Academy to constantly expand their skill sets, and their contribution to the company's growth and success in the industry is recognised.

Al Ansari Financial Services and its subsidiaries have actively participated in significant hiring and networking events, specially designed to cater to the aspirations of local talent, reinforcing its position as an employer of choice for Emirati professionals.