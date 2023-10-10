Idaho Milk Products Receives Incentive From Idaho Power

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jerome, ID, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho Milk Products was awarded a $177k cash incentive from Idaho Power for their continuing efforts in reducing energy consumption.

“Idaho Milk Products completed a compressor upgrade and powdered product transport system upgrade in late 2020 that could not be verified at completion due to Covid-19 pandemic-related restrictions. The baseline compressed air system consisted of four air-cooled screw compressors using load/unload control with 600 hp. One 200 hp compressor was replaced with a 350 hp (nominal) centrifugal compressor,” said Morgan Ewonus, Project Engineer with Idaho Milk Products.“Using a centrifugal compressor instead of multiple load/unload screw compressors increases system efficiency. Additionally, a portion of the produced powdered product was previously transported from process equipment to storage silos using a pulsed compressed air transport system. A blower that produces the required airflow to suspend the powder in the transport pipe at a lower delivery pressure was installed and uses significantly less power.”

“We appreciate the partnership we have developed with Idaho Milk Products; because of this collaboration, we have been able to achieve energy savings through the completion of several efficiency projects.,” commented Leo Sanchez, Key Accounts Energy Advisor with Idaho Power.“We are looking forward to working together and continue to meet future energy efficiency goals.”

Our purpose at Idaho Milk Products is to bring value to milk for generations. Sustainability is at the core of everything we do, and we are dedicated to the continuous improvement of efficient and sustainable processes that support our business, community, and environment. Idaho Milk Products is committed to continually updating its plant, equipment, and operations to reduce emissions and improve efficiency as more environmentally friendly technology becomes available.

About Idaho Milk Products

Idaho Milk Products is a privately held, vertically integrated international milk processing leader, supplying Milk Protein Isolate (MPI), Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC), Milk Permeate Powder (MPP), and Cream derivatives to customers around the globe. Owned by local Idaho dairy farmers, Idaho Milk Products has a dedicated, consistent milk supply and delivers reliable, quality dairy ingredients. For more information, visit idahomilkproducts .

