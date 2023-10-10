MSE Supplies Announces Relocation Of Operations Office And Warehouse To Accommodate Rapid Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Ryan Du, President of MSE SuppliesTUCSON, AZ, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- MSE Supplies , a leading supplier of advanced materials and laboratory equipment, is pleased to announce the relocation of its operations office and warehouse to a larger, state-of-the-art facility. The move comes in response to the company's remarkable growth and its commitment to better serve customers and suppliers worldwide.The new facility, located in Tucson, Arizona, offers a significant amount of expanded space and improved logistics capabilities, which will allow MSE Supplies to enhance its operations and streamline its supply chain. With the addition of more extensive warehouse and infrastructure, the company will be well-equipped to continually meet the increasing demands of its customers while supplying advanced materials, lab equipment and customized solutions.Dr. Ryan Du, President of MSE Supplies, stated, "We are thrilled to announce this significant milestone in our company's history. Our rapid growth over the years reflects our dedication to delivering high-quality supplies and equipment to scientists and engineers worldwide. This relocation will not only enable us to meet our escalating demand but also reinforce our commitment to providing exceptional customer service."The new facility will feature advanced inventory management systems and efficient order processing, ensuring that customers continue to receive their products promptly. MSE Supplies will also be increasing its supply of products and services in the new facility. This investment will allow MSE Supplies to accelerate its innovation efforts and introduce new, cutting-edge products and solutions to the market.MSE Supplies would like to express gratitude to its valued customers, suppliers and employees who have contributed to the company's growth and success. The move to the new facility represents a significant step towards a promising future for MSE Supplies and its customers.As of October 1, 2023, MSE Supplies opened its new location at 2705 E Medina Rd, Suite 161, Tucson, AZ 85756 located in the Bay Colony Technology Center.For more information about MSE Supplies and its products and services, please visitAbout MSE Supplies:MSE Supplies is trusted by more than 20,000 customers from 2,000+ research labs and innovative companies worldwide as a preferred supplier of the best value advanced materials, lab equipment and customized solutions for both research and production. For years scientists, engineers and procurement professionals around the world have trusted MSE Supplies' products and services. From universities to research institutions and innovative companies, MSE Supplies has become synonymous with market leading quality, customer service and innovation.Media Contact :MSE Supplies Marketing Team520-789-6673

