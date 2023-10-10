Veteran Benefits Guide Announces Sponsorship Of Inaugural MCON 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Josh Smith, CEO of Veteran Benefits GuideLAS VEGAS, NV, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Veteran Benefits Guide (VBG), which helps Veterans across the U.S. navigate the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' (VA) disability compensation benefits process, today announced that it will be a founding partner and presenting sponsor of the first-ever MCON 2023, an event that brings Veterans together to celebrate their collective service, purpose, and sacrifice. This year's inaugural event will take place in Las Vegas from November 10 to 12, coinciding with the Veterans Day holiday.MCON, founded by U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Waco Hoover and entrepreneur Todd Brockman, will be held in partnership with Military Times . The event will convene Veterans, thought leaders, and key industry figures for thought-provoking discussions, networking opportunities, and hands-on activities. It will also include activations around musicians, comedians, outdoor and adventure, mental health and wellness, and culinary and learning experiences. An award program will also be held to celebrate the best in military culture, entertainment, and media; and there will be a vendor and exhibit area featuring 50 brand partners.As part of its sponsorship, VBG will host the following activities:.Vegas Golden Knights' Salute to Service Veteran on Ice Raffle – As an official partner of the Vegas Golden Knights (VGK) hockey team, VBG sponsors the“Salute to Service” moment, which features a Veteran on the ice during the national anthem. In advance of MCON, attendees can visit vbg/vgk to enter a raffle to be selected as the Veteran on the ice for VGK's game on November 10 as part of the team's Military Appreciation Knight. VBG will cover the airfare and hotel costs for the raffle winner and one guest. MCON attendees will also be able to visit VBG's booth onsite to sign up for an opportunity to be selected for future home games during the 2023-2024 season..Company Booth – On Friday, November 10 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, November 11 and Sunday, November 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., VBG will have a company booth set up in the South Hall of the Expo at World Market Center and will be teaming up with Axehole Vegas to host an axe-throwing activity, with giveaways available to win. Team members will also be on hand to provide more information about VBG's services that offer Veterans a guided, straightforward path to obtaining the VA disability benefits they have earned.“MCON's celebration of the service, purpose, and sacrifice of the Veteran community is directly aligned with VBG's own mission of empowering America's military Veterans,” said Josh Smith, CEO of Veteran Benefits Guide.“We are honored to be an MCON founding partner and play a central role in this groundbreaking event that's taking place right here in Las Vegas.”“We're thrilled to work with an organization like VBG that continues to demonstrate a deep commitment to supporting men and women that wore the uniform,” said Waco Hoover, MCON co-founder and Veteran.“Ensuring that Veterans have access to the care and benefits they've earned is a critical aspect of improving the wellbeing of the military community.”Headquartered in Las Vegas, with an additional office in San Diego, VBG's workforce has grown to about 200 employees since the company was founded in 2015. VBG's expertise has enabled the company to help 35,000 Veterans nationally receive an average increase in annual disability benefits of $13,000 -- benefits they likely would not have received without VBG's support.About Veteran Benefits GuideVeteran Benefits Guide (VBG) enables Veterans to receive the full disability benefits they have earned from their service in a timely manner. Since its founding in 2015, VBG has helped 35,000 Veterans to receive a combined increase of $5.5 billion in lifetime benefits. VBG's trusted, national network of independent and credentialed medical service providers ensures that Veterans submit thorough and accurate claims to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which avoids the need for appeals, speeds up the final benefits decision and reduces the VA case backlog. VBG is based in Las Vegas, Nevada and also has offices in San Diego, California. Learn more at vbg.###

