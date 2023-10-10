Darin Tansey Facilitates Elite Condo Rentals In The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ritz Carlton Residences

Darin Tansey oversees the rental of two luxury condos in The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach, totaling $131,500/month, showcasing Miami's elite living.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A testament to unparalleled luxury and opulence in Miami's real estate market, Darin Tansey, Executive Director of Luxury Sales, has recently overseen the rental of two elite condos in the iconic The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach . Totaling an astonishing rental amount of $131,500 per month, this move underscores Miami Beach's position as a hotspot for luxury living.The penthouse“Sky House” at 4701 N Meridian Ave is nothing short of a masterpiece. The residence, which spans nearly 9,000 sq ft of indoor/outdoor living space, encapsulates the essence of luxury with its Oscar Ono wood flooring, custom Boffi kitchen, and panoramic views of Miami's pristine skyline and Biscayne Bay.In a similar vein, the waterfront villa residence at 1051 W 48th St, listed for $60,000 monthly, promises its residents an exclusive lifestyle. With over 4,257 sq ft of sophisticated design, this condo provides direct waterfront access, a private dock, and a suite of top-tier amenities synonymous with the Ritz-Carlton brand.Having crafted his expertise for over 17 years in the Miami luxury real estate market, Darin's endeavors reflect his deep-seated understanding of the industry. Darin Tansey continues to redefine luxury real estate standards in Miami, with his sales volume surpassing a staggering $3 billion.About Darin Tansey:Regarded as Miami's premier luxury realtor , Darin Tansey has a storied career spanning over 17 years. From supervising sales of luxury properties to landmark roles in Miami's most prestigious real estate developments, Darin has solidified his legacy in the industry.For media inquiries and further details, contact:

Darin Tansey

Douglas Elliman Real Estate

+1 305-987-1530



