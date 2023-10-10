Aqua Gym Equipment Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 1.01 Billion By 2033 | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockville , Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global aqua gym equipment market is projected to reach a value of US $1.01 Bn by 2033, while growing at a 5% CAGR.

Aqua gym equipment is specially designed fitness gear for exercises in the water. It's great because it provides resistance without putting too much strain on your body, making it perfect for people with joint issues or those recovering from injuries. It works for multiple muscle groups at once, giving you a full-body workout. Plus, it's excellent for your heart as it makes your heart work harder. Water also helps you move more freely, improving flexibility.

The expansion of the market is primarily driven by a surge in awareness regarding the benefits of water-based exercises. With an increasing emphasis on low-impact fitness options, aqua gym equipment provides a solution that is gentle on joints and muscles while offering effective resistance training. However, the high cost of specialized equipment and maintenance challenges in commercial settings are expected to restrict the growth of the aqua gym equipment market.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 1.01 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 327 Tables No. of Figures 111 Figures

Speciality stores dominate the aqua gym equipment market due to their wide product selection, quality assurance, customer support, and reliability they offer.

The United States market is expected to witness a sizeable market share due to the extensive adoption of aqua fitness in healthcare and rehabilitation centers.

The Japanese market is expected to offer a lucrative opportunity due to a higher percentage of residents being aged 65 and older. Germany is a leading market for aqua gym equipment manufacturers in Europe due to its sizeable population of health-conscious individuals.

Rising awareness of low-impact, high-benefit aquatic workouts, growing demand for therapeutic and rehabilitative water-based exercises, and an increasing emphasis on full-body workouts and cardiovascular health are the most common factors driving the aqua gym equipment market - Says FACTMR Expert

PlayCore Inc.

Excel Sports Science, Inc.

Rothhammer International Inc.

BECO-Beermann GmbH & Co. KG

Hydro Fit Inc.

N-Fox company

Spenco Medical Corporation

HydroWorx International Inc.

Pentland Group plc.

Acquapole SAS

Aqua Creek

Aqua Gear Inc.

Be Aqua Pte Ltd.

Speedo International Texas Recreation Corporation



Market Competition

Market giants are expanding their product offerings to provide a diverse range of options that meet different customer preferences and fitness requirements. Key participants in the aqua gym equipment market include Acquapole S.a.s., N-Fox Sport, Beco Beermann GmbH & Co. KG, HydroWorx, AquaPower, Syndicate Gym Equipment, and Cosco Limited. Moreover, leading companies are investing in R&D efforts to offer innovative equipment and machines. Moreover, these are also diversifying their product portfolios to offer a wide range of options.

In 2021, Speedo International forged a strategic partnership with the Finnish Swimming Association, swim teams, and sports retailer Intersport Sello. This collaboration has effectively strengthened Speedo's market footprint by broadening its regional operations.



Companies leading the market should create storage and maintenance solutions specifically designed for these types of equipment. They need to consider the challenges posed by water environments, such as moisture, corrosion, and microbial growth.

Using technology for virtual aqua fitness classes is a smart move in the industry. It allows people to join guided workouts from anywhere, making fitness more accessible. Virtual sessions can be personalized to match individual goals, with technology providing real-time tracking. Big players in the industry should take part in trade shows and events focused on aqua fitness and therapy. This is a chance to connect with others in the industry, display new products, and stay updated on trends. It also helps gather feedback from customers and spot opportunities for improvement



Analysis by country

Technological improvements, growing health consciousness, shifting demographics, and the adaptability of water gym equipment in serving a variety of fitness and therapeutic demands are driving factors in aqua gym equipment sales in Germany, the United States, and Japan. Fact. In its thorough analysis, MR, a provider of market research and competition intelligence, provides important details on regional and national markets.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



What elements are increasing demand for aqua gym equipment in the US?

The use of aqua gym equipment in healthcare and rehabilitation facilities is widespread.

The nation's health-conscious citizens actively look for new ways to exercise. Fitness aficionados looking for fun new workout options are drawn to aqua gym equipment because of its adaptability and efficiency.

In rehabilitation facilities and physical therapy offices all around the United States, aqua gym equipment is frequently employed to speed up patient recovery and enhance patient outcomes. These applications, which focus on health, are encouraging more people to use water gym exercises and equipment in the nation.

Gym Equipment Market : The global gym equipment market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 7,698.4 million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach US$ 12,295.1 million by the end of 2032.

Gym Gloves Market : The global gym gloves market is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 1,169.4 million in 2022 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 2.9% to reach US$ 1,550.3 million by the end of 2032.

Gymnastics Equipment Market : By 2033, the Gymnastics Equipment landscape is slated to reach a valuation of US$ 10.71 Billion.

