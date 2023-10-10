Eddy Andrews Consulting Appoints New Head Of Cybersecurity Division

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 11, 2023/EINPresswire / -- Eddy Andrews Consulting is pleased to announce the appointment of Sarah Mitchell as the new Head of the Cybersecurity Division. Sarah brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, further enhancing the firm's capabilities in addressing the evolving cybersecurity challenges faced by businesses today.As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the importance of cybersecurity cannot be overstated. Sarah Mitchell, with over 15 years of experience in cybersecurity strategy and risk management, is poised to lead Eddy Andrews Consulting's efforts in safeguarding businesses from cyber threats.Sarah's key responsibilities will include:Strategic Leadership: Sarah will lead the firm's cybersecurity division, overseeing the development of innovative cybersecurity strategies tailored to each client's unique needs.Risk Assessment and Mitigation: She will work closely with clients to identify potential cybersecurity risks and develop proactive mitigation plans to protect their digital assets.Security Audits and Compliance: Sarah will ensure that clients meet regulatory requirements and industry standards related to cybersecurity.Incident Response: In the event of a cybersecurity incident, she will lead the response efforts to minimize damage and ensure a swift recovery.Eddy Andrews, the CEO of Eddy Andrews Consulting, commented on the appointment, saying, "We are delighted to welcome Sarah to our team. Her extensive knowledge and experience in cybersecurity will further strengthen our ability to provide comprehensive security solutions to our clients."Sarah Mitchell added, "I am excited to join Eddy Andrews Consulting and look forward to working with our clients to enhance their cybersecurity posture and protect their digital assets in an increasingly complex threat landscape."The appointment of Sarah Mitchell reinforces Eddy Andrews Consulting's commitment to delivering top-tier cybersecurity services to businesses across Australia.For more information about Eddy Andrews Consulting's cybersecurity services and team, please visit the website.

Eddy Andrews

Eddy Andrews Consulting

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

TikTok

Other