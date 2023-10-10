Utility Global To Keynote Connecting Green Hydrogen Japan 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dillan Fernando, Chief Commercial Officer

Leading decarbonization technology company to discuss the best methodologies for producing net-zero carbon hydrogen

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Utility Global , the only decarbonization technology company pioneering the eXEROTM technology platform optimized for hard-to-abate industry sectors, today announced the company will keynote the upcoming Connecting Green Hydrogen Japan 2023 in Tokyo. Dillan Fernando , chief commercial officer for Utility Global, will present“Producing Clean Hydrogen from Plant Waste Gas” at the 2:50 PM Strategic Summit session on October 18, 2023.The presentation will showcase a new technology built specifically for the energy transition as opposed to adapting older, established hydrogen production technologies which do not easily support decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors. The presentation will also highlight how the H2GenTM mode of the eXERO technology platform is the most advanced pathway for deep decarbonization utilizing plant waste-gases without electricity to yield cost-competitive results, high-purity hydrogen, a secondary stream of enriched CO2 for capture or reuse and is highly compatible with existing operations.“Utility Global is rapidly advancing technologies that produce the lowest carbon intensity hydrogen production capable in the world today,” stated Fernando.“It is no longer enough to simply use renewable energy and call the process 'green' – highly efficient, highly pure, low carbon intensity hydrogen requires new methodologies, new thinking and that's what we're championing at Utility Global.”To schedule appointments with Utility Global at Connecting Green Hydrogen Japan 2023, please email or click here for a list of available appointment times.For more information on Utility Global's solutions and service details, visit###About Utility GlobalUtility Global is a Houston, Texas-based waste-gas-to-value company pioneering the eXEROTM technology platform to rapidly unlock an affordable beyond-net-zero low-carbon future. The company's mission is to deliver disruptive technology solutions that overcome legacy sustainability challenges through an unparalleled Innovation Engine and Rapid Commercialization Methodology. For more information on Utility Global, please visit .

