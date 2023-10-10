(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HealthPlusLife Prepares to Help People Make the Most of the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period

- Peter BrookeFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida - The team at HealthPlusLife is gearing up to help people consider their options and ensure they have their desired coverage in place for 2024 as Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period begins .During the Annual Enrollment Period , which begins October 15 and concludes December 7, people can make changes to their Medicare coverage choices to go into effect the following January 1.Because it's the one time each year when all enrollees can make changes to their coverage if they so choose, the HealthPlusLife team encourages everyone with Medicare to carefully review their current policies, get up to date with the latest Medicare policy updates or changes, and ensure their coverage will continue to help them pay for their medical expenses in the year to come.Several enrollment periods come into play with Medicare, including the Initial Enrollment Period, which starts three months before the month a person turns 65 and ends three months after their birth month. Qualified life events, such as moving to a new address, losing existing health coverage, new eligibility for assistance programs like Medicaid, or other special circumstances like a natural disaster or incarceration, can prompt someone to become eligible for a Special Enrollment Period.However, for most people, the Annual Enrollment Period is the one opportunity they have each calendar year to make changes, if desired, to their Medicare coverage.Because of this crucial window of time, the experts at HealthPlusLife remind people to carefully consider their current and projected healthcare needs for 2024 and examine their coverage options. While there can be a lot of information to consider, agents with the HealthPlusLife team can help people learn about policies and guidelines, review their coverage options, and enroll in policies as needed for their individual preferences and healthcare goals.CEO Peter Brooke said the agents who work with HealthPlusLife make it their mission to stay informed about the latest changes and requirements that could affect coverage - and then aim to make these important factors and decisions easier to understand.“We're ready to offer our advice, ideas, and assistance during the busy Annual Enrollment Period,” Brooke said.“Our goal is to keep people informed and aware of what they need to know to make the most out of this short period of time. We're here to help.”HealthPlusLife is proud to be a trusted insurance agency that can help people of all ages and backgrounds navigate the complexities of health insurance and life insurance. While Medicare is a major component of this coverage for many people, the HealthPlusLife team knows different people will need different policies and benefits to be truly covered in all aspects of life.Whether they're looking to secure the financial safety net of a comprehensive whole life insurance policy, add visual and dental insurance to their current healthcare coverage, or discover their options through the Health Insurance Marketplace, the team of experienced agents is well-versed in the latest policies and ready to work on behalf of clients.The ultimate goal, according to Brooke, is to be a trusted partner that can assist people all across America with getting the peace of mind and financial security that is possible with the right insurance coverage.Learn more about HealthPlusLife's work and its ability to help Americans navigate the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period by calling 888-828-5064 or visiting

