A Coming Of Age, Underdog Tale, 4Th & Long: A Gridiron Parable By Garrett M. Stapleton, Will Captivate Readers

Author Garrett M. Stapleton announces the release of his first book, "4th & Long: A Gridiron Parable ," a powerful young adult story, combining high school football's excitement with the inspiring journey of overcoming all odds.

This novel revolves around the fictional tale of Matthew Gordon, a high school freshman with Down syndrome. Initially shunned and bullied, Matty manages to find acceptance and admiration in the most unlikely place, simply by being himself. "4th & Long: A Gridiron Parable" is a compelling coming-of-age story that highlights the strength of the human spirit and the transformative power of acceptance.

With its fascinating narrative, "4th & Long: A Gridiron Parable" effortlessly captures a readers' heart and transcends age boundaries. While targeted towards young adults, Garrett believes anyone who appreciates the circumstances of an underdog, will thoroughly enjoy this book.

"4th & Long: A Gridiron Parable" is an engaging and thought-provoking tale that will resonate with readers of all ages. It delves into the complexities of the high school experience, shining a light on the determination of someone who's defined by his differences, and showcases how he diligently works to overcome them and find his place in the world.

Kendal A. Rautzhan, a syndicated columnist, raves about the book; "4th & Long: A Gridiron Parable" incorporates a magnificent cast of characters, that perfectly complement this multi-layered, redemptive, inspiring story that is certain to capture the hearts of readers, start to finish."

Garrett M. Stapleton is a retired Boston firefighter, having served on the job for 23 years, from 1978 until 2001. Born and raised in South Boston, Massachusetts, Garrett is the son of former Boston Fire Commissioner, Leo D. Stapleton, an accomplished author in the fire service, and Doris M. Stapleton, who instilled in him a love of music and the arts. After retiring, Garrett relocated to the Massachusetts suburbs, where he enjoys spending quality time with his two daughters and three (so far) grandchildren.

