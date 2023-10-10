Stonewall Structural Engineering, PLLC Opens New Office In Wilmington, NC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stonewall Structural Engineering is an Inc. 5000 firm based in Raleigh, NC

Raleigh-based structural engineering firm expands

- Chuck LaVerdiere, CEOWILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Stonewall Structural Engineering, a leading structural engineering and building design services firm in Raleigh, is proud to announce the grand opening of their second office at 2 N. Front Street, 8th Floor, in Wilmington, North Carolina. The ribbon cutting will be held on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 5 p.m. The expansion to Wilmington provides the area with a trusted name in structural design and inspection services with solid, practical, and affordable engineering solutions for both businesses and homeowners.“While we have been regularly providing structural inspections and design services in the Greater Wilmington Area and along the Carolina Coast for some time now, we are excited for the opportunity to better service our clients in the tri-county area of Wilmington, North Carolina” said Stonewall's CEO Chuck LaVerdiere.“Our team is proud to contribute to the growth of Wilmington through our expertise and dedication to high quality structural engineering and exceptional customer service.”The grand opening event will feature an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with opportunities to tour the new office and meet the Stonewall Structural Engineering team. Light refreshments will be provided, and attendees will have the chance to network with industry professionals.Stonewall Structural Engineering's Wilmington location will initially employ three dedicated professionals, with plans to expand its team by adding two more employees over the next 6-12 months. For more information on how Stonewall can best support your structural design or inspection needs, contact them at .ABOUT STONEWALL STRUCTURAL ENGINEERINGStonewall Structural Engineering, PLLC delivers structural inspection and building design services for commercial and residential projects. Operating out of its two locations in Raleigh and Wilmington, North Carolina, the company's goal is to provide businesses and homeowners with solid, practical, and affordable engineering solutions. Stonewall's project engineers perform structural inspections in North Carolina from the mountains to the coast, as well as in southern Virginia, and northern South Carolina. The company's structural design services cover North and South Carolina, as well as Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, and California. For more information, visit

Kristen Englehart

Brasco ///

eting

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other