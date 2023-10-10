De.Fi 2.0 Sold Out Instantly For A $1M Round. OKX, And Binance & Coinbase Directors Are Among Their Investors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, USA, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- De started during DeFi Summer in 2020 as a group of passionate Yield Farmers, and during these last three years of development, they successfully led the resolution of multiple industry issues and grew our user base over 100X.









Web3 is the Wild West as 90% of the tokens in Uniswap are considered rug pulls, and honeypot scams per academic research. Learning this is when the De team realized their mission was to save the *entire* crypto industry from itself that's why we invented the World's First Crypto Antivirus The jewel in our crown that now is responsible for protecting over 3 million users that big names like CoinGecko, Arbitrum, zkSync, and London and Montreal Universities trust to power their platforms.



De has already defused over 540,000 risk tokens-that's $27 billion potentially saved because now you can find scams in the code before they happen!





John Izaguirre, the Former Director of Finance C., says:“Having closely followed the De Team for years, I can attest to their transformative impact on the cryptocurrency landscape. Their game-changing Web3 SuperApp & Crypto Antivirus set a new standard for enhancing Crypto Security. I will be looking forward to the unfolding of their future innovations in the dynamic world of DeFi!”





The De team is backed by the same early investors who brought Tesla and SpaceX to life, HOF Capital. Additionally, we received investment from OKX Ventures, Huobi Ventures, Mexc, and Directors from Coinbase and Binance.





And they are just getting started...





Today, after the invention of World's First SuperApp & Crypto Antivirus, they have introduced De 2.0, the most comprehensive Ecosystem in Web3 that, includes:





De Connect, SocialFiDe L2 Chain to scale and connect our EcosystemAnd De that will help you make smarter crypto investment decisions





De has started a new Chapter of their journey. The De 2.0 Round has sold $1M worth of $DEFI tokens in just 6 hours.



About De



De 2.0 will enable onboarding the next Billion Users to Web3 with a 100X user growth for the industry.





With the integration of these products in the De Ecosystem Suite, they are Revolutionizing Web3 like it's never been done before.



Website:

X (Twitter):

Telegram:



