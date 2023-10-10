Nobel Announces AGM Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nobel Resources Corp. (TSX–V: NBLC; OTCQB: NBTRF) (the“Company” or“Nobel”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on October 10, 2023 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders voted in favour of all matters considered at the Meeting, which included the re-election of David Gower, Lawrence Guy, Vern Arseneau, Paul Pint and Michael Shuh as directors of the Company, along with the election of new independent director Patrizia Ferrarese. These directors will hold office for the upcoming year. Shareholders also approved the appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as the Company's auditors for the same period and the Company's existing stock option plan.



About Nobel

Nobel Resources is a Canadian resource company focused on identifying and developing prospective mineral projects. The Company has a team with a strong background of exploration success.