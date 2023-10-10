Bird Construction Inc. Announces Release Date And Conference Call For 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) announced today that it will release its 2023 third quarter financial results after market close on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. A conference call and live webcast to discuss the results will be held on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

The call will be hosted by Teri McKibbon, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Wayne Gingrich, Chief Financial Officer.

Participants are invited to access the conference call by dialing 1-855-328-1925 at least 10 minutes prior to the start.

The live webcast will be held at . Participants should join at least 10 minutes prior to the start to register and install any necessary software. The accompanying presentation of the 2023 third quarter financial results will be available after market close on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at .

Related financial documents will be posted at .

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.