Alphastar CEO Kay Matin Honored As A Finalist For Best Technology CEO At The 2023 Octane High Tech Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kay Matin, AlphaSTAR CEO, being recognized as a finalist in the 'Best Technology CEO' category

CEO Matin has led the company for over three decades helping to solidify AlphaSTAR's outstanding reputation in the industry

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kay Matin, CEO of AlphaSTAR Technology Solutions , a leading provider of simulation engineering software for advanced materials, was named as one of four finalists in the category for 'Best CEO of a Technology Company' at the prestigious Octane OC High Tech Awards. This annual event, held in Orange County, recognizes outstanding innovators, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders who have made significant contributions in their respective fields . Each year, the High Tech Awards honor the achievements of leading area companies and their executives, highlighting their dedication to innovation and commitment to excellence.As the chief steward of the company, Kay Matin makes AlphaSTAR a 'woman-owned' and 'woman-led' corporation in an industry where these designations are not common. Over her decades long tenure, Ms. Matin has demonstrated exceptional leadership and vision within the technology sector and advanced sciences community. In partnership with AlphaSTAR's Founder, the late Dr. Frank Abdi, a world-renowned aerospace physicist himself, Ms. Matin has achieved remarkable success by building a respected provider of software and engineering solutions for the global aerospace, automotive, defense, and energy sectors as well as leading its transition into new high-growth areas.“Success stories always have roots beyond the person receiving the award and I would not have been able to accomplish this alone. With that said, I am so proud and grateful to have the AlphaSTAR team in my corner,” says CEO Kay Matin.“Without the dedication of each member of our team and our visionary leader , my dear husband Frank, we would not have been able to maintain the status of excellence in science and technology for as long as we have. I am extremely excited for what lies ahead!”About AlphaSTAR:AlphaSTAR's simulation engineering software is a linchpin in the digital transformation of industrial manufacturing since it significantly reduces iterative production cycles and manufacturers' overall time-to-qualified parts. AlphaSTAR's software toolset is used by leading manufacturers around the globe in a variety of commercial and mission-critical defense applications, in a breadth of verticals including Aerospace, Defense, Automotive, Energy and Consumer Products. As Additive Manufacturing (AM) continues to displace traditional methods of production, AlphaSTAR technology links material science with advanced multi-scale simulation technologies aimed at reducing part defects and improving overall part performance.

Sarah Abdi

AlphaSTAR Technology Solutions

email us here