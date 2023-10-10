Readymag Turns 10: A Decade Pushing The Limits Of Web Design

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From startup to sustainable business: A female-led design tool celebrates its 10th anniversary

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Readymag, the innovative web design tool, is marking its 10th anniversary. Over the past decade, the company has developed a unique solution for creating outstanding websites without code, revolutionizing the traditional design landscape.With more than 3 million websites created with Readymag , the tool has gained the confidence of individual designers and agencies worldwide. With a user community spanning more than 95 countries, it's used by industry leaders such as Amazon, Airbnb, Skyscanner, Complex Media, and Atlas Obscura.“I liken nurturing Readymag to parenthood. In both instances, I began the journey with limited knowledge but a singular intent: to nurture something beautiful, joyful, and resilient,” says Diana Kasay, co-founder and CEO of Readymag.“The company has surpassed my initial efforts. With a team of 50 like-minded individuals, we've evolved into a sustainable business that operates efficiently without external funding. The Monthly Active User (MAU) values have expanded by over 40% year-over-year. At the same time, we maintain a Customer Lifetime Value (LTV) to Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC) Ratio at a 3:1 level, which ensures that growth is healthy and sustainable. While this journey can be demanding, I wish for our growth and progress to continue.”A Decade Innovating DesignThe first public version of Readymag emerged in 2013. Initially it was a visual platform for crafting online magazines (zines). Fast forward to 2023, where it has evolved into a versatile design tool suitable for creating a wide array of digital content, including websites, landing pages, editorials, portfolios, and more.To empower users to make this content dynamic and engaging, in 2015 Readymag introduced animations.The year 2019 witnessed the revamped user profile and enhanced functionality. The 2020 pandemic prompted Readymag to respond to the surge in online shopping by releasing an intuitive ecommerce widget. In 2021, the journey of innovation and interactivity continued-rolling out draggable elements and custom cursors. Shots, a feature that turns videos into a sequence of viewer-controlled experiences, emerged as the most popular during that year. In 2022, Readymag formulated its UX principles and underwent an interface redesign.By 2023, the product's focus had shifted towards streamlining design workflow and collaboration within the tool. For the future, the team is working on a newer, more powerful version of the Viewer and enhancing the Animation.As part of this initiative, Readymag conducted a survey on design collaboration that engaged over 370 designers across diverse industries. According to the survey, 74.4% of respondents agreed that collaborative projects tend to be more successful for both business and marketing goals compared to solo ventures. The final report was laid out with Readymag and enriched with perspectives from influential designers, including Korie Cull, Art Director at Apple, Giorgia Lupi, Partner at Pentagram, Chen Mizrach, Creative Director at Mindspace, and others.“In the future, we aim to further enhance team collaboration, simplify design workflow, and advance interactivity and automation,” said Diana Kasay.“Our team strives for Readymag to act as an extension of creatives' minds and hands. This is what we're already doing.”About ReadymagReadymag offers the most powerful, versatile, and visually-pleasing tool for designing on the web. It's ideal for dozens of formats-from landing pages to multimedia long-reads, presentations and portfolios-all made with a single tool. Besides the design system, it seeks to advance the culture and community of design itself. Creative freedom and mindful design are principles Readymag champions through everything they do.

